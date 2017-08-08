Hero bus driver receives award for saving police officer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An MTS bus driver who jumped into action to save an El Cajon police officer received a big honor Tuesday.

The city presented 34-year-old Iesha Booker with a commendation for stepping in to help an injured police officer who was attacked outside a fast food restaurant.

Booker's boss flew in from San Francisco for the ceremony.

"You did a wonderful thing for the community, not for First Transit, your employer or MTS, for the community right here," said Mark Weinstein, First Transit area VP.

"You helped save the life of one of our own, there's no proclamation we could give you that could tell you how thankful we are for what you've done," said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

The El Cajon Police Chief said officer Jose Sionson is still recovering and not back to work yet, but says he looks forward to meeting Booker when he returns.

Booker says getting the Good Samaritan award was an exciting moment.

"I could just feel my heart pounding," Booker said. "It feels like I was getting hugged from the inside - I was just all warm."

