SDPD releases sketch of Univ. Heights assault, home invasion suspects

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Police Department has released composite sketches of two suspects involved in a home invasion and sexual assault in University Heights on Tuesday morning.

According to SDPD, a woman (pictured left) and a man (pictured right) forced entry into a woman's home on the 4000 block of Texas Street at around 10 a.m. The male suspect reportedly sexually assaulted the woman, who was alone in the house at the time, while the female suspect ran through the house and stole medication.

Police describe the male suspect as black, 30 to 40-years-old, around 6 feet or 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 180 pounds. He is said to have dark brown hair and brown eyes and was seen wearing a black or dark blue t-shirt and white shoes.

The female suspect is described as white, 40 to 50-years-old, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a stocky build and dirty blonde hair. She was seen wearing an oversized maroon-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SDPD's Sex Crime Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. You can find information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips at CrimeStoppers.org. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

