Explosion, fire in Poway leads to discovery of 100 marijuana pla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Explosion, fire in Poway leads to discovery of 100 marijuana plants

POWAY (NEWS 8) — Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an explosion and fire in Poway on Sunday just before 4 a.m. 

When deputies arrived they found a male, a female and a child outside the house. 

The male attempted to re-enter the house and had to be restrained. He was eventually taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation. 

Inside the house investigators found about 100 marijuana plants growing.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

