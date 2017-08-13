Explosion, fire in Poway leads to discovery of 100 marijuana plants

POWAY (NEWS 8) — Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an explosion and fire in Poway on Sunday just before 4 a.m.

When deputies arrived they found a male, a female and a child outside the house.

The male attempted to re-enter the house and had to be restrained. He was eventually taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.

Inside the house investigators found about 100 marijuana plants growing.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.