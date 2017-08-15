San Diego police step up weekday DUI checkpoints

Jose Pirela's two-out, two-run single highlighted the four-run sixth inning that carried the San Diego Padres to a 7-4 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.
San Diego Police are holding more DUI checkpoints during the week, including one Monday night in Mission Bay, after an increase in DUIs during the week days.
A disfigured dog who has been under the care of the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe since he was discovered roaming the streets of Tijuana is now available for adoption, center officials said Monday.
Leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in San Diego Monday denounced the hatred and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to the death of a woman who was struck by a car driven into a crowd.
He's a Boston Terrier on a mission - to help others, including wounded and hospitalized law enforcement officers. On Monday, the owner of Chopper of Biker Dog spoke with News 8.
Another animal added to the endangered species lists, habitat loss, oceans filling with plastic pollution... it's easy to feel hopeless when it comes to conservation.
Coffee and naps are two things that people usually don't pair together. But believe it or not, there is a school of thought that says drinking coffee and then taking a nap can, when done right, give people the boost they need to conquer the day.