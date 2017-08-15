Violence in Virginia: Local Jewish community stands up against h - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Violence in Virginia: Local Jewish community stands up against hate

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - Members of the local Jewish community gathered Tuesday for a “Stand Up To Hate” rally.

The organizers want San Diego to remain a safe and unified community.

News 8’s Eric Kahnert reports from the rally with reaction to what President Trump had to say on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.