Spangenberg's 4 RBIs lift Padres past Phillies 8-4

San Diego Padres' Yangervis Solarte dives for home, scoring from third after teammate Cory Spangenberg steals second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in San Diego. Philadelphia Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro grabs the

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cory Spangenberg homered and had a career-high four RBIs and Dinelson Lamet threw seven strong innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Spangenberg hit his career-high 12th homer, his third in four games. He also had a two-run double in the first and an RBI on a fielder's choice in the fifth.

Lamet (7-4), a rookie right-hander with a power arm, held the Phillies hitless over the first 4 2/3 innings in winning for the fourth time in his last five starts. He tied a career-high by working seven innings, surrendering two runs, three hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out seven.

A Philadelphia batter didn't reach base until Maikel Franco was hit by a pitch to open the fifth, which preceded Jorge Alfaro's first homer in the majors in cutting the Padres' lead to 4-2.

That would be the closest Philadelphia would get in dropping its fifth of its last six games.

Carter Capps and Kyle McGrath worked the final two innings for the Padres as they clinched their first series win in August.

Rhys Hoskins, who was called up on Thursday, hit his third homer in two days, a two-run shot in the ninth. Cesar Hernandez had two of the Phillies' six hits.

The Padres tacked on four unearned runs in the fifth, taking advantage of Franco booting Wil Myers' easy grounder at third. Alfaro, the catcher, also had a throwing error as Hector Sanchez's two-run homer was the big blow as the Padres pulled away to an 8-2 lead.

Mark Leiter (1-3), a reliever for most of his rookie season, pitched five innings and was charged with eight runs (four earned) and seven hits. He walked three, with a strikeout.

San Diego went ahead 4-0 in the fourth on Spangenberg's homer, his fifth straight hit over two games.

The Padres struck quickly, scoring three times in the first. Yangervis Solarte's double, which was misplayed by rookie left fielder Hoskins, drove in Carlos Asuaje after his one-out walk. Leiter then walked Myers and Spangenberg chased him and Solarte home with a double to right center.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Odubel Herrera (strained left hamstring) was out of the lineup. He likely won't play in Wednesday's series finale as well.

Padres: RHP Miguel Diaz (strained right forearm) made a rehab start in the Arizona Rookie League on Tuesday night, the first time he's pitched since going on the disabled list on June 22.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (4-7, 6.29 ERA) is coming off two bad outings, giving up a combined 13 runs in 7 1/3 innings. Pivetta did pitch seven innings against the Padres earlier this year, getting a no-decision after pitching seven innings and surrendering three runs and five hits.

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (5-12, 5.14) has dropped his last five decisions and hasn't won since beating the Reds on June 13. Richard is 0-4 with a 3.41 ERA lifetime against the Phillies.