Vista teen gets new car to jump start his future

At the age of eight-years-old, a Vista boy decided he was going to make his life a success - one decade later, that hard work is paying off.
Human beings have been stacking stones for thousands of years, sometimes to mark a trail head for hikers - others for fun or even spiritual reasons.
Any surfer will tell you, when you're riding on the nose of a surfboard, sometimes you take one on the chin.
For the past 15 years, a dedicated group of volunteers at Sharp Hospice Care, has sewn "memory bears" for those who have lost a loved one.
Next month, a new comedy called "Battle of the Sexes" starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone will hit the theaters.
the San Diego County Office of Education reports there are more than 23,000 homeless students in our county. Many of these students don't know how to swim.
Almost to the day, 27-years-ago, Roseanne Barr sang the National Anthem before a Padres game - creating a national controversy.
Before Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts became famous, actors like Ginger Rogers and James Cagney were the biggest names on the big screen - and one man knew them all.
On any given day, the happiest person you'll find at Moonlight Beach is a man living his life in a wheelchair.