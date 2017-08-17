Vista teen gets new car to jump start his future

VISTA (NEWS 8) - At the age of eight-years-old, a Vista boy decided he was going to make his life a success - one decade later, that hard work is paying off.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Vista where that hard working teenage was given a free car.

Juan Soberanes will drive his new car to a prep-school in the fall where he's received a scholarship. His next goal is an appointment to the Air Force Academy.