Blue whale spotted entangled in fishing line off Point Loma - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Blue whale spotted entangled in fishing line off Point Loma

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A whale watching boat spotted a whale four miles off the coast of Point Loma entangled in fishing line. 

Crews aboard the Privateer Saturday morning received a call that there was a blue whale nearby.
     
While they were waiting to get a glimpse of the whale, they noticed a fishing line floating so they attempted to reel it in. 

Eventually, the whale surfaced but that's when they realized it was already wrapped up in the line. 

SeaWorld Rescue dispatched a boat to try and tag the whale so its movement can be tracked.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.