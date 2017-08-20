Blue whale spotted entangled in fishing line off Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A whale watching boat spotted a whale four miles off the coast of Point Loma entangled in fishing line.

Crews aboard the Privateer Saturday morning received a call that there was a blue whale nearby.



While they were waiting to get a glimpse of the whale, they noticed a fishing line floating so they attempted to reel it in.

Eventually, the whale surfaced but that's when they realized it was already wrapped up in the line.

SeaWorld Rescue dispatched a boat to try and tag the whale so its movement can be tracked.