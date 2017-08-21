Opening Statements: Illegal immigrant accused in DUI hit-and-run

Thousands of San Diegans enjoyed viewing Monday's solar eclipse at events around the city as 57 percent of the sun was blocked by the moon.
If you're planning on watching Monday's solar eclipse you'll need to head east as morning clouds along the coast will likely block those near the beaches from seeing the celestial event.
Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the trial of an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during Monday's eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.
People across the country are getting ready to view an historic solar eclipse. News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow headed to a small town in Wyoming to view it and brings us the story.
In San Diego, the "Great American Eclipse" will have maximum visibility at 10:23 a.m. Monday, August 21. Southern California residents will have about 60 percent darkness at that time.
With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."
Hundreds of people rallying against illegal immigration and counter-protesters opposing their stance were squaring off today along the shore at Broadway and Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach.
The San Diego LGBT Community Center and other social justice groups held a rally against hate in response to the Alt-Right rallies held across the country in recent days.