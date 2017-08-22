Back-to-school shopping tips

Police Tuesday released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.
Firefighters have halted the spread of that roughly five-acre brush fire off state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster area, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire.
It's that time of year again - the kids are going back to school. San Diego Unified starts next Monday and the superintendent of the school district Cindy Marten visited Morning Extra to discuss back-to-school initiatives in academics, wellness and fitness, science and technology, and civic leadership.
It's back to school for kids and teachers around the county! To mark the occasion, News 8 asked our reporters and anchors to share their photos from their younger days - ready to learn! Can you guess who they are?
It's back to school for several school districts over the next few weeks and that means it’s time to purchase school supplies.
San Diego opponents of legislation that would allow cities around the state to extend the closing time for bars to 4 a.m., from the current 2 a.m., said Tuesday the bill would create problems that would spread into the community.
The country's largest paint and sip franchise is adding a splash of color to a San Diego neighborhood. Painting With a Twist lets local artists share their secrets with guests in an art studio as they learn to create a work of art and socialize at the same time. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Rancho Bernardo with the details.
Trial continued Tuesday for an often-deported Mexican citizen charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 6-year-old boy earlier this year in San Ysidro.
A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned Tuesday, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle.