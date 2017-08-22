Back-to-school shopping tips - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Back-to-school shopping tips

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — New books, new bags, new shoes... back-to-school time means shopping!  

To help you navigate the needs for all students heading back to class, stylist Julie Blosser stopped by Morning Extra with some tips.  

Blosser, Fashion Stylist for Westfield UTC, highlighted back-to-school looks from retailers like Nordstrom, J.Crew, Zara kids, Hanna Anderson, and Madewell. 

The new Nordstrom location at UTC will open Oct. 12 with a "Grand Opening Gala" on Oct. 10. Click here for details.

