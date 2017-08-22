Two-alarm fire at recycling yard in Kearny Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two-alarm fire at recycling yard in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A fire broke out at a recycling yard in Kearny Mesa Tuesday evening. 

A call came in just before 7 p.m. 

The large plumes of smoke were visible for miles.

The San Diego Fire Department said it would be at the scene most of the night working on a pile of recyclable materials. 

The fire department said the material that caught fire was cardboard. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from the scene with the latest on the investigation. 

