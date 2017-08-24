Fashion show to raise funds for The Old Globe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sneaking a peek at fall fashion - that's what you can do next Wednesday at the Omni La Costa Resort. 

It's the Globe Guilders' annual fashion show celebrating "The Art of Fashion." 

Kim Neople from the Globe Guilders along with Alex Yanez, a style advisor from Neiman Marcus stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the show.  

The event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. with proceeds benefitting The Old Globe Theater. 

