Second local response team heads to Texas for hurricane relief

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego-based charity is sending relief aid to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, which walloped southeastern Texas Friday night and today continues to drench the region.



Officials with International Relief Teams, which is headquartered in Grantville, said Saturday that they were partnering with MAP International to provide storm evacuees with personal hygiene kits.



More then 1,200 kits will be delivered early this week to an on-site partner in Texas, the IRT statement said.



"IRT is continuing to monitor the storm and correspond with our on-site partners to evaluate further needs of displaced families," said IRT Executive Director Barry La Forgia. "We know the effects of a major storm like this can have a devastating, life-changing impact on low-income, elderly, and disabled people for many years after the fact. It's important to remember the families who cannot recover on their own from disasters and need our help to get back on their feet."



The hurricane, described by analysts as the most dangerous to strike the United States in 12 years, made landfall Friday night as a Category 4 storm. Winds of up to 130 mph and torrential downpour devastated coastal communities, and despite being downgraded to a Category 1 storm by Saturday morning, the hurricane is expected to dump as much as 40 inches of rain in some areas through the middle of the week.

RELATED