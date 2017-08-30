2 bodies found in vehicle in Otay Reservoir

Thousands of San Diego County employees made it clear Tuesday: they are willing to walk off the job unless they get a fair contract.
A closed-door meeting with the Bonita Vista High School principal, school and district athletic directors, and a compliance officer about head baseball coach Vincent Gervais was held Tuesday.
Manuel Margot and Jabari Blash homered to back Luis Perdomo's six innings of solid pitching as the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.
A shooting in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Regional Park left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon and the suspected gunman under arrest.
Here at KFMB Stations our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas. One generous San Diegan has also decided to personally help double the support from San Diego.
San Diego State University plans to offer a course called “Black Minds Matter: A Focus on Black Boys and Men in Education,” that was inspired in part by the Black Lives Matter movement.
As San Diegans struggle to deal with this heat wave - the high temperatures are already taking a toll. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic say the results are showing up on the local health front.
A San Diego woman is among the thousands who had to be rescued from the historic flooding in south Texas.