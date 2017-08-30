2 bodies found in vehicle in Otay Reservoir

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dive teams at the Otay Reservoir found two bodies Tuesday evening inside an overturned car.

The 911 call came in just after 6:30 p.m. for an overturned car at the reservoir along the 13800 block of Otay Lakes Road.

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene as of 10 p.m., including the CHP, Chula Vista Police and CalFire.

A San Diego Lifeguard dive team was called out to search the car and they found the two bodies inside.

Crews were working to pull the vehicle out of the water.

It is not clear when the car crashed and authorities have not identified the people inside.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.