Planned Target not hitting the spot in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Target wants to build an Express store in the heart of Ocean Beach, but fired up residents say, "not in our backyard."



Wednesday night those against the project held a rally as the ongoing fight to keep the giant retailer off Newport Avenue continues.

A spokesperson for Target gave the following statement to News 8 regarding the planned store:

Target continues to do our due diligence to engage and listen with businesses, leaders and officials in the Ocean Beach community for a potential Target store location. Conversations are ongoing and nothing is final. What I can share is that Target has an agreement with the landlord that allows Target the flexibility to proceed or not proceed with a potential store at this Ocean Beach location. What we have previously shared in community meetings earlier this month still stands, which is that we’re continuing to listen to community feedback that could inform Target’s plans for a small-format store in Ocean Beach. At this point in the process, there is nothing official to share about new store plans.

