Crews battle brush fire near Highway 94 in Dulzura

Last updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

Acres burned: 50 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: San Diego County near Hwy 94/Marron Valley Rd. in Dulzura.

Start date: September 1, 2017

Road Closures: None reported at this time.

Evacuations: None reported at this time.

Twitter Hashtags: #BorderFire

DULZURA (CNS) - A brush fire that started Friday morning just a few miles north of the Mexican border has scorched about 50 acres as Cal Fire San Diego crews battled the flames, authorities said.



The blaze, dubbed the Border Fire, started about 4:20 a.m. Friday south of Dulzura near Campo and Maron Valley roads, Cal Fire tweeted. The blaze blackened 20 acres of brush in the first hour, then another 20 acres by 6:20 a.m.



With 50 total acres burned, firefighters had yet to achieve any containment, the agency said. The fire was spreading at a moderate rate and there was heavy fuel in the area.

#BorderFire [correction] Per the IC, fire is 50 acres & 0% contained. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2017

#BorderFire [update] The fire is now 70 acres & 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/iEKI1fGyxm — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.