Fast food workers hold Fight for 15 rally

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Fast food employees across the country and here in San Diego are participating in the Fight for 15 campaign Monday.
Organizers for the Fight for 15 say customer service jobs are the fastest growing in the nation, but are low paying and lack benefits. They are asking for fair schedules, paid family leave and healthcare.
A Fight for 15 rally and march is scheduled to take place at the McDonald's in the 1300 block of Park Boulevard by City College at 8:30 a.m. From there, protesters will make their way to the county administration building.
Governor Brown signed minimum wage legislation in April, raising California’s mandatory minimum pay to $15 an hour by the year 2022.
The bill will also bump the California's $10 hourly minimum by 50 cents next year and to $11 in 2018.
