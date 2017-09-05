Dr. Drew, actor Dax Shepard team to fight Prostate Cancer

(NEWS 8) - Prostate Cancer takes a life in the United States every 20 minutes. The disease threatens 1 in 8 men, African American men are 1.6 times more likely to develop it and are twice as likely to die from it.

Celebrity doctor Dr. Drew Pinsky and actor Dax Shepard have signed on to the Prostate Cancer Foundation's Save The Males campaign and are breaking apart myths and stereotypes to help men put their humility aside and get checked during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The disease has touched them both personally, and they know firsthand the benefits of early detection and the effectiveness of modern treatment.

The campaign has sent the hashtag #SaveTheMales circling around social media as a reminder to men ages 40 to 50 to begin the screening process if they haven't already. It encourages the fellas to tag their buddies, too, as a way to bring the importance of prostate screenings to the forefront and knock down the customary "shy guy" attitude associated with them.

Drew, Shepard and funnyman Rob Riggle made a hilarious video for Funny or Die that addresses the issue.

More information can be found at www.savethemales.org.