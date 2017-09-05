Dr. Drew, actor Dax Shepard team to fight Prostate Cancer

You probably know Gary Puckett and the Union Gap best for their rockin' sounds of the 1960s. Now, the group that at one point was outselling The Beatles is using its talents to raise money for a cure to genetic childhood blindness.
President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority."
Agencies continue to monitor a juvenile humpback whale swimming off the coast of San Diego that was injured after it was entangled in ropes and buoys.
There were no visible flames in the Verdugo Mountains Monday, and firefighters continued to concentrate their efforts on putting out embers and digging fire lines around the 7,003 acres of brush that burned over the Labor Day weekend.
Celebrity doctor Dr. Drew Pinsky and actor Dax Shepard have signed on to the Prostate Cancer Foundation's Save The Males campaign and breaking apart myths and stereotypes to help men put their humility aside and get checked.
When an employee of Anderson Plumbing Heating and Air asked for some time off so that he could travel to Houston to help immediate family members whose lives were turned upside down by Hurricane Harvey, his bosses were more than willing to lend him time.
Temperatures across San Diego County will be slightly above average Tuesday, but well below the soaring temperatures that stifled Southern California during last week's record breaking heat wave.
As recovery efforts continue in Texas, the death toll from Harvey has risen to at least 60. Among those lending a hand in Houston were a local San Diego man and his brother who both helped rescue hundreds from the catastrophic flooding.
The City is getting ready to make some changes to its bike-sharing program. Starting Tuesday, the City will remove 15 DecoBike bike stations across the city.