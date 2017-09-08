Death toll rises to 95 after Mexico earthquake - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Death toll rises to 95 after Mexico earthquake

Posted: Updated:
Soldiers serve breakfast to people sheltering at a technology school after their homes were destroyed. Soldiers serve breakfast to people sheltering at a technology school after their homes were destroyed.
Soldiers remove debris from a partly collapsed municipal building felled by a massive earthquake in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico. Soldiers remove debris from a partly collapsed municipal building felled by a massive earthquake in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico.
A view of a partially collapsed hotel in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A view of a partially collapsed hotel in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Soldiers remove debris from a partly collapsed municipal building after an earthquake in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico. Soldiers remove debris from a partly collapsed municipal building after an earthquake in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico.

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) — The official death toll in Mexico's 8.1 magnitude earthquake has risen to 95.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said Monday 95 people had died nationwide in Thursday's quake. The additional five deaths apparently came in Oaxaca, the worst-hit state.

Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat told the Milenio television network that the death toll there has risen to 76 from the 71 reported earlier.

Officials have reported 19 killed in Chiapas and Tabasco states.

The Foreign Relations Department said the quake and Hurricane Katia have forced Mexico to withdraw an offer of aid for Houston, Texas, which was hit by Hurricane Harvey in August.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 9/11 Anniversary: Local ceremonies take place to honor the fallen

    9/11 Anniversary: Local ceremonies take place to honor the fallen

    Monday, September 11 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-09-11 18:09:01 GMT

    Nearly 3,000 people died during the 9/11 attacks and 16 years later people all across the U.S. make sure those names are never forgotten.

     

    Nearly 3,000 people died during the 9/11 attacks and 16 years later people all across the U.S. make sure those names are never forgotten.

     

  • Woman robbed by two intruders inside her Redwood Village home

    Woman robbed by two intruders inside her Redwood Village home

    Monday, September 11 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:34:27 GMT

    A woman in her 60s was held down and robbed by two men who broke into her apartment early Monday morning in the Redwood Village neighborhood, police said.

     

    A woman in her 60s was held down and robbed by two men who broke into her apartment early Monday morning in the Redwood Village neighborhood, police said.

     

  • Locals brave Hurricane Irma to provide assistance

    Locals brave Hurricane Irma to provide assistance

    Monday, September 11 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:24:41 GMT

    Hurricane Irma continued to make its way up the Florida Gulf Coast Sunday night but local groups are braving the extreme weather to provide assistance to those who need it.

     

    Hurricane Irma continued to make its way up the Florida Gulf Coast Sunday night but local groups are braving the extreme weather to provide assistance to those who need it.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.