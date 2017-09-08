Death toll rises to 95 after Mexico earthquake

Soldiers remove debris from a partly collapsed municipal building after an earthquake in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico.

A view of a partially collapsed hotel in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.

Soldiers remove debris from a partly collapsed municipal building felled by a massive earthquake in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico.

Soldiers serve breakfast to people sheltering at a technology school after their homes were destroyed.

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) — The official death toll in Mexico's 8.1 magnitude earthquake has risen to 95.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said Monday 95 people had died nationwide in Thursday's quake. The additional five deaths apparently came in Oaxaca, the worst-hit state.

Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat told the Milenio television network that the death toll there has risen to 76 from the 71 reported earlier.

Officials have reported 19 killed in Chiapas and Tabasco states.

The Foreign Relations Department said the quake and Hurricane Katia have forced Mexico to withdraw an offer of aid for Houston, Texas, which was hit by Hurricane Harvey in August.

Damage observation map from initial M8.1 #earthquake; orange and red circles are "moderate to very heavy" damage from "extreme" shaking pic.twitter.com/kjbr5aUt71 — Matt Baylow (@MattBaylow) September 8, 2017

#Tsunami observations overnight include 3.3 feet rise at Salina Cruz, 2.4 feet at Acapulco #earthquake pic.twitter.com/XhdhlabFTn — Matt Baylow (@MattBaylow) September 8, 2017