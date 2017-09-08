Reese Witherspoon talks upcoming film "Home Again"

A man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy and a bystander during an early morning scuffle near Petco Park last month is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the downtown courthouse.
On Saturday, September 23, hundreds of surfers will hit the water at Mission Beach to support the Boys to Men mentoring program helping boys become good men. Jeff Zevely headed out to Cardiff Friday to see how the ladies are paddling out in support of youngsters.
The San Diego-based Qualcomm Foundation today announced a $1 million donation for disaster relief associated with Hurricane Irma, the massive storm approaching Florida.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a Normal Heights woman who went missing over the Labor Day weekend.
You've laughed at his family moments, bad barber run-ins and his takes on relationships. Wayne Colley, better known as “Kountry Wayne,” is not your average standup comedian.
It's all about cutting-edge gear, new technology and virtual reality experiences. Tactical Fest is taking over Waterfront Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A fire that erupted outside a Valencia Park home Friday damaged two vehicles and a boat and sent one person to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities reported.
Did you know September is self-improvement month? With kids in school it's a great time for the whole family to get a fresh start with new routines and healthier habits.