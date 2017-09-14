Kitchens for Good: Catering, training & making a difference

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — From catering to training, one local nonprofit, Kitchens for Good is working to fight food waste, poverty and hunger.

Sharing their recipe for success and savory spreads on Morning Extra is Chef Karl Prohaska and Kitchens for Good student Emily Gonzalez.

Emily has a history of incarceration and addiction, and came to the KFG program to turn her life around. She is excited and eager to launch her career in the culinary industry and will be doing an internship at Stehly Farms Deli.

Kitchens for Good has a new line of savory spreads which raise money for their organization. The spreads are sold at local farmers markets including those in Little Italy, North Park and Pacific Beach.

KFG's savory spreads include Drunken Mustard, La Furia! Whole Grain Mustard, Apple of My IPA Jalapeno Jelly, Orange You Glad We Called It Marmalade, and Tomato Fennel Ketchup.