At-risk woman missing from home in Mid City

Hundreds of runners and walkers donning purple gear packed De Anza Cove on Saturday morning for the annual PurpleStride Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer.
San Diego police are looking for an at-risk missing woman last seen at her mother's house in the Mid City Area.
City officials announced Saturday that they have completed installing the first of several new restroom facilities in the downtown area to help combat the hepatitis A outbreak.
A driver was feet away from plummeting to the ground from the upper level of a downtown parking garage on Friday.
A plan to turn a historic mansion in Coronado into transitional house for sex trafficking survivors is moving forward, despite strong opposition from neighbors.
Thousands will be in Del Mar this weekend for KAABOO. It's bringing out big acts from Tom Petty and Jackson Browne to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink.
High school students can sometimes feel like they are having their feet held to the fire when it comes to subjects like math and science, but one special class is bringing the heat in a different way.
California fishermen are part of a new effort using their cellphones' GPS and new software pinpointing areas where lost or abandoned crabbing gear has been spotted. They retrieve the gear for a payment before the fishing ropes can snag a whale.
Newly released surveillance video is giving investigators a closer look at the man they believe is responsible for the brutal slaying of a transient in Ocean Beach earlier this summer.