At-risk woman missing from home in Mid City

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego police are looking for an at-risk missing woman last seen at her mother's house in the Mid City Area.

SDPD said Presencia Morales was last seen at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday sleeping on her mother's couch at 4211 48th Street. Her mother said she woke up at around 6:30 a.m. and Morales was no there.

Morales is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray shirt.

She is diagnosed with autism and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, according to SDPD. Her cell phone was left at home and she does not like to ride the bus. P

Anyone with information on Morales' whereabouts can call SDPD at (619) 531-2000