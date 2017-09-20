'Game plan' for taking on melanoma - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Game plan' for taking on melanoma

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Baseball hall-of-famer Mike Schmidt knows the importance of having a winning game plan. 

That concept took on a whole new meaning when he was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma in 2013. 

Now cancer free, Mike has joined Your Cancer Game Plan to provide other battling melanoma with tools and resources. 

Mike and Win Boerckel from CancerCare visited Morning Extra to talk about melanoma causes, risk factors and cancer prevention. 

