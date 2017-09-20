'Game plan' for taking on melanoma

Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings Wednesday, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities stood at 225.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions planned to observe Coast Guard officials Wednesday in San Diego as they offloaded more than 50,000 pounds of cocaine and heroin seized from seafaring drug traffickers since the beginning of August.
A man involved in a dispute with his neighbor attacked a responding police officer, stabbing the cop several times in the head, face and arm before the officer shot and killed his assailant inside a Chula Vista home, police said Wednesday.
A couple of new bills have just passed the state legislature and News 8 wants to keep you updated on what is going on in Sacramento.
The recent run of mild weather will continue Wednesday throughout San Diego County though the coolest weather is expected Thursday and Friday throughout the region.
A driver slams into a house in Point Loma early Wednesday morning. It happened on Nimitz Boulevard at Evergreen Street just after 5 a.m.
A car crashed down an embankment and caught fire Wednesday morning, killing one person in Escondido, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Coronado won't be joining Imperial Beach in its federal lawsuit against the International Water and Boundary Commission, but it will assist its coastal neighbor with legal fees and lobbying with the federal government.