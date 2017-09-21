Hepatitis A Outbreak: Free vaccination clinic for at-risk populations

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The City of San Diego will team up with American Medical Response and the Downtown San Diego Partnership Thursday to offer free hepatitis A vaccinations for at-risk populations, particularly the homeless.

There's a race against the clock to stop the spread of hepatitis A. The City of San Diego is providing vaccinations at Golden Hall, located at 202 C Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The City of San Diego has outlined steps it's taking to deal with the hepatitis A outbreak, which has killed 16 people and sickened about 400 others across the county.

While the majority of the cases have been confined to the City of San Diego and to the homeless population there, El Cajon in the East County has also had many cases that have also affected its homeless population.

City officials say they've set up hand-washing stations and deployed the police department's homeless outreach team with nurses to vaccinate several hundred high-risk people in the community.

They're also power-washing streets and benches where the homeless congregate, washing public restrooms with a cleanser that's effective against the virus, and have asked trolley officials to power-wash trolley platforms.

Father Joe's Villages will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. about public restrooms and the hepatitis A outbreak among the area's homeless at the Joan

Kroc Center.

There are a number of opportunities available for people to get free hepatitis A vaccinations and sanitary kits. If someone is interested in a vaccine, they should call 211 or go to 211sandiego.org.

To avoid infection, public health officials recommend people wash their hands regularly after using the bathroom and before preparing or eating food. Hands and arms should be washed with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds and then thoroughly rinsed with clean running water and properly dried.

