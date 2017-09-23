Man burned rescuing dogs from R.V. fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man burned rescuing dogs from R.V. fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people suffered burns in a recreational vehicle fire Friday night in San Diego.

The fire was reported about 8:10 p.m. in the area of Sea World Drive and Friars Road, according to Monica Munoz of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Both adult victims were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unavailable, according to Munoz, who did not know their genders.

