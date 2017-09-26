National Fire Prevention Month tips from The Home Depot

(NEWS 8) - Wildfires pose a threat to San Diego year round, but when dry winds kick up in low humidity like they will this week, the danger is serious.
Judi Scott of The Home Depot joined News 8's Heather Myers Friday morning to share some of the newest technology in-home fire and carbon monoxide detection. Scott also provided tips for upgrading existing equipment.
Below is a list of products Scott featured along with SKU's for easy in-store or online locating:
· Duracell Quantum AA 8 pack, SKU #1000014842
· (2) Kidde Worry Free Battery Wireless Combination CO and Smoke Alarm, SKU #1002683101
· If above sku isn’t available: Kidde Twin Pack Worry Free Combination Alarm w/ Voice, SKU #1001632542
· Kidde Full Home 3-A: 40-B:C Fire Extinguisher, SKU #1001219915
· Kidde KK2 Kitchen 2BC Fire Extinguisher, SKU # 1001079408
· Kidde Garage Workshop 3-A-40-B:C Fire Extinguisher, SKU #1002661961
· Leviton 15 Amp AFCI Outlet, SKU # 1000013801
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing assured defeat, Republican leaders decided Tuesday not to even hold a vote on the GOP's latest attempt to repeal the Obama health care law, surrendering on their last-gasp effort to deliver on the party's banner campaign promise. Leaving a lunch of Republican senators who'd gathered to discuss their next steps on the issue, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other leaders decided that "the votes are no...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing assured defeat, Republican leaders decided Tuesday not to even hold a vote on the GOP's latest attempt to repeal the Obama health care law, surrendering on their last-gasp effort to deliver on the party's banner campaign promise. Leaving a lunch of Republican senators who'd gathered to discuss their next steps on the issue, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other leaders decided that "the votes are no...
A Solana Beach surf instructor will compete against 17 other castaways for a one million dollar prize in the upcoming season of CBS' Survivor.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday banned items that could be used as weapons, such as baseball bats, knives and rocks, in certain areas where border wall prototypes will be built.
Four college basketball coaches were among those facing federal charges Tuesday in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA, including former SDSU assistant coach Tony Bland now of the University of Southern California.
A woman who was hit by a pick-up Friday night as she crossed Encinitas Boulevard to catch a train remained in critical condition on Tuesday.
Firefighters working in steep canyons Tuesday got help from retardant-dropping aircraft flying around-the-clock as they saved homes from a smoky blaze that surged through suburban canyons in Southern California and sent hundreds scrambling for safety.
A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death at a City Heights homeless encampment and a woman was hospitalized Tuesday with a stab wound from the same attack as police searched for the assailant, authorities said.