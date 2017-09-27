Sentencing expected in Spring Valley crash that killed 75-year-old man

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sentencing is expected Wednesday afternoon for a 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian.

Authorities said Thouzen was behind the wheel of a northbound 2000 Mercedes-Benz sedan that hit James Martinez as he walked across Sweetwater Road near Tyler Street around 10 p.m. on Feb. 7. The victim died at the scene.

Thouzen left the scene of the crash.

A short time later, officers found Thouzen and the car believed to have been involved in the accident at an apartment complex on nearby Troy Street and took him into custody, according to California Highway Patrol public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

