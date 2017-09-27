Two Pit Bulls attack, kill dog in college area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pair of pit bulls attacked and killed a Chihuahua and injured its owner Wednesday on a College-area roadside, authorities reported.

The two terriers -- neutered males, ages 3 and 8 -- escaped from their owner's yard in the area of Dorothy and Rockford drives about 12:15 p.m. and mauled the small dog, fatally injuring it, according to the county Department of Animal Services.

The owner of the Chihuahua suffered some type of injury to one of her hands in the attack and sought treatment at a hospital, DAS Deputy Director Lauren Joniaux said.

Animal Services officers rounded up the pit bulls and took them to a county shelter on Gaines Street in the Morena area, where they will undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine and testing for diseases, including rabies.

Whether the dogs will be euthanized will be determined during an investigation carried out by the animals-services agency, Joniaux said. The owner of the pit bulls was cooperative with DAS personnel, she said.