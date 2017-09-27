Two Pit Bulls attack, kill dog in college area

A pair of pit bulls attacked and killed a Chihuahua and injured its owner Wednesday on a College-area roadside, authorities reported.
A sports bar and restaurant in the East County is rooting against the Los Angeles Chargers and so far, they are undefeated.
It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer. Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.
To help protect the San Diego area from wildfires, San Diego Gas & Electric announced a $100,000 grant that will allow local emergency-services providers to purchase an array of essential equipment.
The United States Customs and Border Patrol escorted media members along the tightly-secured construction site where companies are assembling border wall prototypes, allowing for a rare, up-close view of the potential future of the U.S.-Mexico border.
San Diego broadened its efforts to stop the deadly spread of hepatitis Wednesday by power-washing sidewalks in beach communities and the Midway area.
Sentencing is expected Wednesday afternoon for a 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian.
Two local veterans have a new set of wheels, thanks to Mazda. During a military appreciation event over the weekend, the automaker surprised the veterans and their families with a brand new car. It's part of the Mazda "Good for Drive" program, which aims to give back to the community. The company also surprised a third military family with a mortgage-free home from Chase.
