Mayor Faulconer announces creation of transitional camp area for homeless

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego is taking steps Wednesday morning, to battle the Hepatitis A outbreak, and the homeless epidemic.



As part of an extensive effort to provide safe and sanitary living conditions to homeless individuals, clean public spaces and help stop the regional spread of hepatitis A, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Wednesday the creation of a Transitional Camp Area that will provide refuge to men and women living on San Diego's streets.



The Transitional Camp Area will open next week at the City's operations yard at 20th Street and B Street and provide a place for homeless individuals to stay while the City works to install three temporary bridge shelters in downtown, Barrio Logan and the Midway District.



Working with nonprofit service provider Alpha Project, the Transitional Camp Area will provide access to restrooms, showers, handwashing stations and transitional storage.

