Local Diocese takes step toward LGBT inclusion with special Mass

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS (NEWS 8) - It was music to the ears of San Diego's LGBT community: A message from the Catholic Church that "you are always welcome here."
Bishop John Dolan delivered the message of inclusion during Sunday's mass at Saint John of the Evangelist Church. He did it as part of a special mass to mark the 20th anniversary of a pastoral message from the U.S. bishops to families with gay members called Always Our Children.
Church leaders hope today's mass is just the start of an important dialogue. For many who felt alienated by the church, it was a great first step.
Among those showing support for today's inclusive Mass were Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Assemblyman Todd Gloria. Some traveled from as far away as Palm Springs to attend the mass.
Not everyone was excited about the step toward inclusiveness, though. Outside the church, about a half-dozen people protested the message by chanting prayers and handing out papers that read homosexual acts can never be approved by the church.
Also outside the church was a heavy police presence. Sources say the church received both email and telephone threats before the service. The event concluded without any problems, allowing those inside to start the healing process.
It was music to the ears of San Diego's LGBT community: A message from the Catholic Church that "you are always welcome here."
A mahogany speedboat that belonged to President John F. Kennedy has sold for $75,000 at an auction in New York City.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are beefing up staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity this weekend.
The National City Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a woman missing since Monday.
Trying to revive health care talks, President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he had spoken to the Senate's Democratic leader to gauge whether the minority party was interested in helping pass "great" health legislation.
Warm and dry weather is expected Friday across San Diego County with skies so clear that the nearest detectable cloud was 500 miles away in eastern Arizona.
Instead of having their Homecoming Court based on popularity, Del Norte High School began a new tradition Friday night by selecting their royal court based on "character and school spirit."
In another sign of escalating tensions between President Donald Trump's administration and California, the nation's top immigration official said Friday his agency will have "no choice" but to arrest immigrants who are in the country illegally in California's neighborhoods and worksites.
It was a whale of a time for some boaters off the coast of Oceanside Thursday morning as they got to see a pod of killer whales!
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf.