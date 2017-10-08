Locals come together to help following Las Vegas shooting

In memory and honor of our dear colleague, Larry Himmel, and San Diegans battling this devastating disease, Miles Himmel and the KFMB Stations participated in the San Diego PurpleStride San Diego Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday.
A week after the tragic Las Vegas shooting, San Diegans came together Sunday to support those affected in various ways.
A bloody and lifeless woman was discovered in an apartment in Fairmount Park, San Diego police said Sunday.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased risk of fire activity, officials said Sunday.
The first Santa Ana winds of the season will arrive Monday, with the potential to blast parts of San Diego County with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour and increase fire risk, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
Condolences are pouring in for many in California who were either killed or injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday.
Rashaad Penny isn't from Las Vegas, but he plays with a lot of guys who are. He knew how emotional Saturday's game against UNLV was going to be and was determined to relay that on the field for No. 19 San Diego State.
Rapper Nelly was released from jail on Saturday while the police investigate an accusation by a woman who says he raped her on his tour bus.
The National City Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a woman missing since Monday.
It was music to the ears of San Diego's LGBT community: A message from the Catholic Church that "you are always welcome here."