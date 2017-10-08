Locals come together to help following Las Vegas shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A week after the tragic Las Vegas shooting, San Diegans came together Sunday to support those affected in various ways.

Dr. Shiva Ghaed was one of the thousands at the Route 91 concert when the shooting began last Sunday.

"It was terrifying," said Dr. Ghaed. "I don't think I've ever felt that helpless and terrified."

Ghaed said she was near the front with several friends

"I think then it didn't really hit us, because we saw a few people go down and people carrying them to the sides," she said.

Everyone in her group escaped safely without physical injuries.

A clinical psychologist by trade, Dr. Ghaed is now offering free group counseling sessions to help with the mental trauma.

"I hope it gives me credibility - I hope when I say 'I understand,' that they will believe me," she said. "It's really important to have this group, or groups like this, that will continue to witness the lives of people who have been through this."

Dr. Ghaed will host the sessions weekly at In Cahoots in Mission Valley. The country restaurant and bar also opened its doors early Sunday to host a fundraiser for the victims.

Several of its customers were at the concert.

"It just shows how much everyone has a heart," said attendee Gary Martin. "No matter what you stand for personally, when something tragic happens, it's rally time."

Customers were invited to wear orange ribbons with "91" in the center in honor of those who were killed.

In Cahoots also donated a portion of its proceeds to the fund.

"It just touches your heart when you can check everything aside and come together for a great cause," said Dr. Ghaed.

She hopes having the group counseling sessions in a safe space will encourage affected San Diegans to share their thoughts and get through the tragedy together.

"I've heard from some of my friends and acquaintances, they don't want to go out and don't want to talk to anyone and it's the worst thing you can do in a situation like this," said Dr. Ghaed.

Her free group sessions will be held Mondays from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at In Cahoots

To contact Dr. Shiva Ghaed email her at shivaghaed@gmail.com or call 619-852-1766.

