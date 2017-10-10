Be patient as Jeff tests out a surgery robot

Doctors have relied on robotic surgery for nearly two decades, but nothing quite like the Da Vinci Surgical "X" System.
It's often said, a couple that plays together stays together. A local husband and wife are doing just that competing on "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge."
The world's largest bounce house has arrived in San Diego, and the 10,000 square-foot inflatable castle is open for business.
San Diego is growing and unfortunately that means growing pains for a cobbler near San Diego State University.
Working with wood takes proper tools and a lifetime of experience, unless you know the right people.
If you were hoping to watch a "battle of the sexes" pickleball match in person - too bad: the Encinitas event is sold out.
A sports bar and restaurant in the East County is rooting against the Los Angeles Chargers and so far, they are undefeated.
Last Friday, when U2 played its Joshua Tree album in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, one grandmother in the stands was singing along to every word.
A Solana Beach surf instructor will compete against 17 other castaways for a one million dollar prize in the upcoming season of CBS' Survivor.