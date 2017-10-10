Be patient as Jeff tests out a surgery robot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Be patient as Jeff tests out a surgery robot

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Doctors have relied on robotic surgery for nearly two decades, but nothing quite like the Da Vinci Surgical "X" System. 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Sharp Coronado with just what the doctor ordered. 

Sharp Coronado said the Da Vinci "X" shortens a patient's recovery time, which means more outpatient surgeries and fewer overnight stays. 

