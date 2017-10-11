San Diego Police Chief Search: South Bay has its say in public input forum

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego will step up its search for a new police chief after six previously held meetings received the public's input.

San Diego police Chief Shelley Zimmerman is scheduled to step down in March next year because of her participation in a deferred retirement program. Mayor Kevin Faulconer was aware of her status when he appointed her to lead the SDPD three years ago.

The tentative timeline calls for candidate interviews in December and January, with the mayor choosing a new chief by the end of January. The City Council would hold a confirmation hearing in February.

In August, the ACLU along with other civil rights groups criticized the mayor's plan to replace chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Critics claimed the meetings held last month were not enough and asked to have have meetings in all districts - including in neighborhoods that are racially diverse and in areas they believe people are targets of racial profiling by police.

