DMV assists California fire victims

SACRAMENTO (NEWS 8) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is offering limited services to residents affected by the wildfires raging across the state.

Fire victims who need to replace lost or damaged DMV-related documents can do so free of charge at assistance centers in the impacted areas.

The DMV is one of several state agencies working together to provide services to fire victims.

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. this week issued emergency proclamations authorizing fee and/or penalty waivers for victims of wildfires in nine counties, allowing them to replace at no cost the following items if damaged due to the fires: duplicate driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registration and title, and disabled person parking placards.

In addition, fire victims can acquire substitute license plates and stickers, vehicle disposal paperwork, and driver record printouts, as well as process a change of address.

Counties covered under emergency proclamations:

• Butte

• Lake

• Mendocino

• Napa

• Nevada

• Orange

• Solano

• Sonoma

• Yuba

Details on specific local assistance centers will be released as more information becomes available. Fire victims also can receive support at local DMV field offices, by calling DMV customer service at (800) 777-0133 or by visiting www.dmv.ca.gov.

RELATED COVERAGE