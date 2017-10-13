Emergency crews responding to gas line break in City Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Emergency crews responding to gas line break in City Heights

Posted: Updated:

CITY HEIGHTS (NEWS 8) - Crews from multiple agencies are at the scene of a large gas line rupture near Van Dyke Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard.

Both San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Gas and Electric personnel are on scene working to shut the gas off.

There are no reports of evacuations at this time.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.