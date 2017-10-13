Suspicious device shuts down trolley service near Petco Park

The National City Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body Thursday in a wooded area off Pala Road in Temecula.
Municipal, state and federal officials announced various steps Friday to try to corral a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego and other areas.
Police activity at a trolley stop downtown, near Petco Park, has shut down the trolley service to that location Friday afternoon, Metropolitan Transit System officials said.
A homicide investigation will continue Friday in the case of a body found stuffed in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay.
California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency to combat a hepatitis A outbreak that has claimed 18 lives in San Diego.
For the 5th year, Belmont Park transforms into 'Boomont' Park. The spooky fun takes over the park each weekend during the month of October as we work our way toward Halloween.
A judge Friday denied a defense motion to dismiss felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an often-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.
Crews from multiple agencies are at the scene of a large gas line rupture near Van Dyke Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard.
Police in Chula Vista took one person into custody and put two campuses on lockdown following reports of shots fired near a store in the community.