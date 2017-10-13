Suspicious device shuts down trolley service near Petco Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspicious device shuts down trolley service near Petco Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police activity at a trolley stop downtown, near Petco Park, has shut down the trolley service to that location Friday afternoon, Metropolitan Transit System officials said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., MTS officials said the Green Line would halt at the Gaslamp Quarter due to the police presence at the trolley stop on 12th Street and Imperial Avenue.

"Transfer to O/B Lines from Santa Fe Depot," tweeted the MTS San Diego account at 4:28 p.m.

San Diego police were not immediately available to comment. The nature of the police activity is not known.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.