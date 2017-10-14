Motion Picture Academy expels movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked by its board.
The decision was reached Saturday in an emergency session. It comes after recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein going back decades. The move by the Academy is virtually unprecedented.
The Academy is the world's top movie organization and is home to the Oscars.
In a brief statement, the Academy said it sends a message that "sexually predatory behavior" in the film industry is over.
Weinstein was ousted a week ago from The Weinstein Co., the movie and TV production company he co-founded and which now is struggling to survive this scandal.
He has denied the accusations.
Rising winds fanned the California wildfires again Saturday, forcing hundreds more people to flee from their homes in the state's fabled wine country and testing the efforts of crews who have spent days trying to corral the flames behind firebreaks.
San Diego MTS is boosting service of its trolley trains to and from SDCCU Stadium ahead of and following the Aztecs game against Boise State.
Gov. Jerry Brown and U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris are set to visit the fire zones as massive wildfires continue to burn in California wine country.
Temperatures will rise and humidity levels will plummet beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend across San Diego County.
The San Diego Gulls will try to get a split of their two-game series with the Texas Stars Saturday night at Valley View Casino Center after losing their season opener 3-1 before a sellout crowd.
The signature event of Fleet Week San Diego is scheduled Saturday- the Sea and Air Parade on San Diego Bay.
Escondido native Austin Ortega scored the San Diego Gulls lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Texas Stars in their home opener Friday night before a sellout crowd at Valley View Casino Center.
A man with a history of domestic violence against his wife pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge for allegedly beating her to death with a commemorative baseball bat as she delivered food to him at his City Heights apartment.