Cal Fire expects Green Fire off State Route 79 to burn overnight

DESCANSO (CNS) - Firefighters were battling a small brush fire in the San Diego County mountains Saturday.



The fire was first reported about 1:30 p.m. near the Green Valley Area Campground, located off state Route 79 in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, according to Cal Fire officials.



Officials said that forward progress was stopped about 3:10 p.m. and the fire, estimated at six to 10 acres, was about 40 percent containment.



Crews were making progress on getting the blaze under control, but were expected to remain on-scene throughout the night.



Route 79 was not expected to be affected by the fire and remained open in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.



No structures were threatened by the fire, and no information on the fire's cause was immediately available.

#GreenFire update: Firefighters making good progress from the air and ground. Holding at 6-10 acres. Crews to remain throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/4oIOG3t0cz — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 14, 2017

