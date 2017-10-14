Contamination forces volunteer group out of Goat Canyon trash pickup

BORDER FIELD STATE PARK (NEWS 8) - Volunteers dedicated to a national effort to preserve ocean enjoyment brought their gloves and bags to Border Field State Park on Saturday to pick up litter and beautify the open space.

Surfrider San Diego originally planned on doing the good deed in Goat Canyon but after a sediment quality study revealed above average fecal indicator bacteria (FIB) concentrations, the non-profit changed the location of its Tijuana River Action Month (TRAM) to Border Field to the west.

“The fact that Goat Canyon is too hazardous for our volunteers to clean speaks volumes to the severity of the border sewage issue,” the group said in a press release.

Last year’s TRAM saw more than 2,800 volunteers collect 64,083 pounds of trash and planted 320 native plants across 8.5 acres of space.