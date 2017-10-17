Self-driving cars could ease traffic, but increase sprawl

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on westbound State Route 78 near Interstate 15.
A pair of wildfires continue to burn across open terrain at Camp Pendleton Tuesday, sending plumes of brown smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no threats to populated areas, authorities reported.
A wildfire that blackened about 25 rural open acres in northeastern San Diego County over the weekend was 100 percent contained Tuesday, authorities reported.
California will cover the cost of tuition for first-year community college students under legislation Gov. Jerry Brown.
Hot weather is expected again Tuesday throughout San Diego County though temperatures should be about five degrees below Monday's record-breaking heat.
A week after fleeing wildfires, tens of thousands of Californians are drifting back into their neighborhoods.
The ex-husband of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her in San Bernardino County, authorities said Monday.
Puerto Rico continues to struggle to recover from the devastating blow Hurricane Maria delivered last month, but one San Diego student, who once lived on the island, is doing his part to help with the relief effort.
City officials said Monday they are embarking on a study to find out why some recently repaved roads in San Diego are deteriorating quicker than expected.