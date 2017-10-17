Controversial Legacy International Center project in Mission Valley approved

A long-planned but controversial religious tourism and conference center project in Mission Valley was approved Tuesday by the San Diego City Council.
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a big rig on a stretch of back-country highway in the far southern reaches of San Diego County.
Trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a woman and her gun instructor accused of carrying out a plan to shoot her estranged husband on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad last year.
If you haven't been south of the border to check out the wonderful food and wine that Baja California has to offer, let this weekend be the time to do that.
News 8 loves to highlight people who are doing incredible things in their community on the Morning Extra, and Tuesday was no different.
Earthquakes strike without warning. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family, so that you can survive and recover from the next damaging earthquake.
After watching this cute video of dogs in costumes and learning about the top 10 Halloween costumes for pets this year, you'll probably feel the urge to go out and add to your fur family.
A report of domestic violence at a Mira Mesa home Tuesday led to a brief police standoff that ended when an apparent natural gas explosion occurred inside a backyard shed, after which the suspected abuser emerged from the scorched outbuilding and surrendered.
Stamp collectors and marine life conservationists celebrated together Tuesday as the United State Postal Service released a special set of stamps featuring an often-misunderstood finned fish.