Goodell: NFL not changing its national anthem policy

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.
Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners said Tuesday at the league's fall meetings that altering the language from "should stand" to "must stand" was not discussed.
New York Giants owner John Mara noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "spoke at length" to the other owners about the anthem issue. Jones has said any Dallas player who doesn't stand for the "Star-Spangled Banner" would not be playing.
Goodell reiterated that the league and its 32 clubs "believe everyone should stand for the national anthem. It's an important part of the game."
Asked about owners who threatened discipline for players who didn't stand, Goodell said the owners didn't discuss it.
Two wildfires that have charred large swaths of open terrain in the northern reaches of Camp Pendleton this week continued to burn Wednesday, but were posing no structural threats.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Dianne Jacob joined fire officials and others Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of one of the worst fire seasons in state history.
Authorities asked for help Tuesday in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for attacking a teenage girl in the Mira Mesa area last week.
A tentative contract designed to stem the flow of experienced officers from the San Diego Police Department to other law enforcement agencies includes raises of up to 30.6 percent for some personnel, city officials said Wednesday.
Work continues on Mission Gorge Road Wednesday morning in Santee after a water main break flooded streets.
There is no Halloween without costumes and face paint, but most people don't consider the potential health risks associated with the holiday festivities.
A cooling trend will begin Wednesday throughout San Diego County and is expected to bring temperatures down about 10 to 20 degrees through the end of the work week.