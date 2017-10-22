Red flag weather warning for San Diego county, minimum day for schools

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Dozens of schools in the San Diego Unified School District will be on minimum-day schedules Monday due to forecasted high temperatures, the district said Sunday.

And the county is facing an excessive heat warning and red flag warning this week.



With predicted temperatures as high as 90 degrees along the coast and as high as 100 degrees further inland, students at 85 SDUSD schools will go home early Monday.



The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for coastal and valley areas in San Diego County. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The county was also under a red flag warning that began 6 a.m. Sunday and will continue until 6 p.m. Wednesday, as high winds were expected to combine with the heat to create ideal conditions for wildfires to spread.

"Dealing with high temperatures and low humidity is nothing new to us, but the big factor is we're in a red flag fire danger which adds the element of winds, the Santa Ana winds," said Cal Fire Captain Kendal Bortisser.

Cal Fire has been extremely busy this month with some of their resources that were up north battling wildfires now back in San Diego and ready to go should a major fire break out here.

Saturday's fire in Campo kept crews very busy and they were able to contain it to 100 acres.

Cal Fire says it was a wind-driven fire. But the wind was light compared to Sunday.

Cal Fire says had that fire erupted Sunday it would have been a much different story.

The wind is expected to be even stronger Sunday night and into Monday.

This is the question Cal Fire says you should be asking yourself:

"If you have 10 minutes and you face the potential of never to coming back to that house, 'what items would you want to take with you?'" said Capt. Bortisser. "Sit down with your family, talk about that. Where are those things located? What are we taking? How are we getting out? Where are we going? How are we communicating?"

SDUSD said the following schools will be on minimum day schedules Monday:



- Alcott Elementary



- Baker Elementary



- Balboa Elementary



- Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy



- Bay Park Elementary



- Bird Rock Elementary



- Birney Elementary



- Cabrillo Elementary



- Cadman Elementary



- Carson Elementary



- Challenger Middle



- Chavez Elementary



- Clairemont High



- Clark Middle



- Cubberley Elementary



- Dana Middle



- Dewey Elementary



- Dewey CDC



- Edison Elementary



- Emerson/Bandini-Bandini



- Emerson/Bandini-Emerson



- Euclid Elementary



- Field Elementary



- Fletcher Elementary



- Florence Elementary



- Florence CDC



- Hage Elementary



- Hawthorne Elementary



- Hawthorne CDC



- Innovation Middle



- Jefferson Elementary



- John Muir K-12



- Jones Elementary



- Juarez Elementary



- Kearny College Connections



- Kearny Digital Media & Design



- Kearny Engineering, Innovation & Design



- Kearny Science, Connect & Technology



- Kimbrough Elementary



- La Jolla Elementary



- La Jolla High



- Lafayette Elementary



- Linda Vista Elementary



- Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary



- Logan K-8



- Longfellow K-8



- Los Altos CDC



- Madison High



- Marston Middle



- McKinley Elementary



- Memorial Prep Middle



- Miller CDC



- Mission Bay High



- Montgomery Middle



- Morse High



- Mt. Everest Acad. K-12



- Muirlands Middle



- New Dawn at Riley



- Ocean Beach Elementary



- Ocean Beach CDC



- Pacific Beach Elementary



- Pacific Beach Middle



- Perkins K-8



- Riley School



- Roosevelt Middle



- Ross Elementary



- Ross CDC



- Rowan Elementary



- Rowan CDC



- San Diego Business & Leadership



- San Diego International Studies



- San Diego SciTech



- Sequoia Elementary



- Sessions Elementary



- Silver Gate Elementary



- Sunset View Elementary



- Taft Middle



- Toler Elementary



- Torrey Pines Elementary



- Twain Main



- Wangenheim Middle



- Wegeforth Elementary



- Whitman Elementary



- Whittier



- Wilson Middle