Sharp-eyed News 8 viewers spot mystery animal in live shot

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — After our 6:30 p.m. newscast Sunday night, we got reports from viewers that there was a mysterious animal in the background of a live shot in Hollenbeck Canyon.

News 8's Heather Hope went back to the trail in Jamul on Monday to share what she learned from animal experts since then.

"I have to look at this very closely," said San Diego City College professor John Malinky.

Take a close look in the background of the live shot on the trail at Hollenbeck Canyon Wildlife Area and you may see something.

All appears normal until something lurks in the brush that viewers noticed.

"It looks to me like it's walking on four legs," said Malinky.

Professor Malinky weighed in with his City College geology class at Mission Trails Regional Park.

"[It] kind of looks like a coyote," said student Natalie Myking. "It ooks like it's hunting for something for sure."

News 8 viewers shared guesses including bobcats and house cats to foxes and coyotes.

On social media, more answers poured in: from possums and raccoons to the mythical Chupacabra or the Proctor Valley monster.

La Mesa resident Ruth Wise shared her wisdom.

"Any cat I've ever known, big ones and little ones, they tend to pause when they walk," she said. "They don't walk up so straightforward, because they are very cautious."

Viewers noted the speed and the animal's walk down to its dark face and tail, but its colors were camouflaged in the canyon keeping everyone curious.

"So it's in the browns and goldens, which coyotes are, so that's my guess," said Wise.

After emailing the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, a PIO said he would only be guessing since the video wasn't crystal clear, but leaned toward a bobcat or house cat.