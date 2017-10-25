Commercial Controversy: Television ad seeks Trump's impeachment

The loving bond between a San Carlos mother and her special needs son has landed the duo on the cover of national running magazine.
The CEO of a company that reinforces windows to make them bulletproof is showing off his product in a unique way. To prove just how safe his product is, he's going to stand behind a piece of his reinforced glass and hope it shields him from gunfire.
The San Diego area baked under an oppressive summer- like swelter for a fourth straight day Wednesday as a dry autumn heat wave that posed critical wildfire hazards wound down toward its predicted end.
Crews rescued at least one person from a car on Wednesday after a traffic accident took place in Encanto.
A California billionaire is bankrolling an ad campaign, calling on Congress to impeach President Trump.
The City Council's Budget Committee gave initial approval Wednesday to a three-year licensing agreement with Mattel to continue producing Matchbox toy emergency vehicles bearing San Diego logos.
A motorist intentionally ran down an Oceanside motorcycle officer who was conducting a routine traffic stop, then bragged about it to an undercover officer and a confidential informant after his arrest, a prosecutor told a jury Wednesday.
Consigning isn't new, but the philosophy at Uptown Cheapskate is; they're calling on you to stock their shelves.