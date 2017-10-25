Commercial Controversy: Television ad seeks Trump's impeachment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A California billionaire is bankrolling an ad campaign, calling on Congress to impeach President Trump.

Tom Steyer is spending millions to fund the television ads.

"He's brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice in the FBI," Steyer says in the ad. "I'm Tom Steyer, and like you, I'm a citizen and it's up to us to do something."

It's a $10-million attack to push President Trump out of office.

Steyer is singlehandedly paying for the commercials that started airing - not just in San Diego last weekend - but across the country.

He's asking viewers to sign a petition that's being sent to elected officials in Washington urging them to immediately remove President Trump from office.

"The fact of the matter is he is putting us at risk on a daily basis - and you can go to legal scholars - he has clearly met the standard for impeachment," Steyer said.

Steyer's commercials are being seen, but viewers who spoke with News 8 have more questions than answers.

"What's his agenda behind it?" said one viewer. "Who does he feel will be a better president and why?"

David Harlow who voted for Trump admits he's disappointed so far - believing the president should spend less time tweeting and more time solving important problems.

But impeachment? For Harlow, that's going too far.

"I just don't think it's something we need right now," he said. "Maybe sometime in the future, but I'm not sure I'd sign a petition at this point."

"A Republican congress once impeached a president for far less," the ad also states.

Just airing the ads has created backlash, with some viewers getting mad at CBS for allowing Steyer to buy air time.

When News 8 questioned people about that, the overwhelming majority had this view:

"It's part of our country's citizens' right to free speech, so if someone else doesn't like it - and they feel that strongly about it - then you're welcome to put out opposing views," said one viewer.

Steyer says he is considering a run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat in 2018 and he hasn't ruled out running for president in 2020.

The White House has not commented on the ads.



