Endangered vaquita porpoise dies after being captured off San Felipe

A team of international scientists – including many based in San Diego – are on the Sea of Cortez this month trying to save a highly-endangered Mexican porpoise.

SAN FELIPE, Baja Mexico (CBS News 8) -- One of the last remaining vaquita porpoise has died just hours after being captured by scientists off San Felipe in Baja, Mexico.

The endangered marine mammal died as part of a last-ditch effort to establish a captive breeding program on the Sea of Cortez. Only 30 of the porpoises remain in the wild.

The team of scientists – many based in San Diego – had been trying since October 12 to capture as many vaquita as possible in order to put them in seaside pens. They hoped the effort would bring the vaquita back from the brink of extinction.

The team is meeting Sunday to determine whether the effort will continue, according to Sam Ridgway, the founder of San Diego’s National Marine Mammal Foundation (NPPR). The group is in charge of the VaquitaCPR team of scientists on scene in San Felipe.

“They are having meetings today and going through their extensive checklist on what to do next,” Ridgway said.

“It’s very unfortunate. It’s very sad that the animal died. That’s all I can say,” said Ridgway.

The stress of being captured apparently contributed to the marine mammal’s death, according to Ridgway.

Mexico’s Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, Rafael Pacchiano, first announced the animal’s capture in a tweet on Saturday. He also tweeted a photo of the porpoise being held out of the water in a sling.

"The vaquita captured by the VaquitaCPR team is a female adult of reproductive age. It is a great achievement that fills us with hope,” Pacchiano tweeted..

“It is under the supervision of veterinarians,” another Pacchiano tweet said.

VaquitaCPR also captured a 6-month-old vaquita calf last month but it had to be released back to the wild after it showed signs of life-threatening stress.