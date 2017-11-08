Ronan Farrow Faced Intimidation While Exposing Harvey Weinstein

Journalist Ronan Farrow describes the road to publishing allegations about Ronan Farrow, which included pressure from Weinstein's lawyers and media outlets unwilling to publish his findings.
The Unicode Consortium, the organization that creates new emojis, has finally updated the emoji collection to include the Stephen-inspired 'Face With One Raised Eyebrow.'
‘The View’ host and Christmas sweater designer Whoopi Goldberg says that Americans unhappy with the President should work hard to surround him with representatives worth celebrating.
'Mindhunter' star Jonathan Groff has dabbled in both Broadway musicals and Netflix thrillers. But never before has he double dabbled.
'Thor: Ragnarok' star Mark Ruffalo is a savvy Instagrammer, but he learned the hard way how to hit the 'stop' button on a live video stream.
'Time and the Conways' star Anna Camp samples a few songs that she and her husband, who she met while filming 'Pitch Perfect,' sing along at home.
'Suburbicon' star Julianne Moore teases a scene from her upcoming movie that involves both an A-list actor and a piece of table tennis equipment.
Having a daughter has made 'Superior Donuts' star Jermaine Fowler much more susceptible to Liam Neeson-fueled waterworks.
'Be Fierce:: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back' author Gretchen Carlson is trying to use her experience at Fox News to inform other women about sexual harassment.