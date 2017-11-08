Special Honors: No veteran should go without our thanks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - America's heroes were honored all week in honor of Veteran's Day, which is Saturday November 11, 2017.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Rancho Bernardo for what could be the last pinning ceremony for some of our brave vets.

There are more than 20 million veterans in the United States with the highest numbers living in California, Texas and Florida.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.