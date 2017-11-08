Testing the Waters: Submarine could surface with answer to clean - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Testing the Waters: Submarine could surface with answer to clean water

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is something lurking in the water of Lake Jennings. 

It's not a sea monster, but rather a tiny submarine that is part of a study testing the lake's water quality. 

On October 30th, a harmless dye called rota-meen was put into Lake Jennings by Scripps to track the mixing of purified water with the water of the lake.

Now more than ever, San Diego needs a study supply of water. They will collect the data with a submersible drone. 

Using advanced purified water could mean less water would need to be imported from the Colorado River.

News 8's Shawn Styles was able to get a close-up look and reports from Lake Jennings with more information. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.