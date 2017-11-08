Testing the Waters: Submarine could surface with answer to clean water

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is something lurking in the water of Lake Jennings.

It's not a sea monster, but rather a tiny submarine that is part of a study testing the lake's water quality.

On October 30th, a harmless dye called rota-meen was put into Lake Jennings by Scripps to track the mixing of purified water with the water of the lake.

Now more than ever, San Diego needs a study supply of water. They will collect the data with a submersible drone.

Using advanced purified water could mean less water would need to be imported from the Colorado River.

News 8's Shawn Styles was able to get a close-up look and reports from Lake Jennings with more information.