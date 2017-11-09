Roofer rescued after dangling from building in University City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roofer rescued after dangling from building in University City

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Scary moments were caught on camera Thursday as a roofer slipped from the top of University City apartment building.  

Rescue crews were called to the 7600 block of Palmilla Drive around 2:15 p.m. where the man was found hanging from his safety harness from the four-story building.  

It took San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel over a half hour to get him down from 40 feet in the air. 

The roofer was taken to an area trauma center and was expected to make a full recovery. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.