Roofer rescued after dangling from building in University City

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Scary moments were caught on camera Thursday as a roofer slipped from the top of University City apartment building.

Rescue crews were called to the 7600 block of Palmilla Drive around 2:15 p.m. where the man was found hanging from his safety harness from the four-story building.

It took San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel over a half hour to get him down from 40 feet in the air.

The roofer was taken to an area trauma center and was expected to make a full recovery.